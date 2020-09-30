A 12-hectare ecosystem restoration burn in the Premier Lake area, about 5.5 kilometres east of Skookumchuck, is set to begin within the next few days.

The Southeast Fire Centre said the burn will be conducted by BC Wildfire Service and BC Parks and could begin as early as Wednesday if conditions allow.

“Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for a low-intensity to moderate-intensity fire. All prescribed burns must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated,” said the Southeast Fire Centre.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from Highway 93, Skookumchuck and the nearby communities.

The flames will be monitored by personnel from the BC Wildfire Service for the duration of the burn.

The Southeast Fire Centre said the goals of this prescribed burn are to preserve park values, including:

Restoring forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions.

Enhance wildlife habitat and forage, particularly for elk and mule deer.

Address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands.

Reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities,” said the Southeast Fire Service.