News Health Canada approves rapid COVID-19 test SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff September 30, 2020 Parliament Hill (Vista Stock Photo) A rapid COVID-19 test that can detect the illness in as little as five minutes is on the way. Health Canada has approved the test which uses a nasal swab. It comes a day after Ottawa announced plans to purchase 7.9 million tests and 3,800 test analyzing devices from Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. The federal government has not given a timeline as to when the test will be available.