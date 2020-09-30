Just $35,000 short of its $300,000 goal, the East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) is hopeful it can make the final push and complete the campaign by Thursday.

The EKFH said its “Beneath the Surface” campaign will bring a brand new ultrasound service to the Elk Valley Hospital, pay for room renovations, and the necessary equipment for the machine.

To date, received $265,000 has been raised from individuals and businesses from all over the Elk Valley, the East Kootenay, Canada, and internationally.

“We were hopeful that the community would come on board and have they ever. Donations have been rolling in from all over including Australia. We wanted to make this a successful campaign that engaged everyone in the Elk Valley,” said Brenna Baker, Executive Director of the EKFH. “We kicked off the Beneath the Surface Campaign on August 12th and here we are only $35,000 away from our goal of $300,000. We appreciate every single donation, whether it is $10 or $50,000. Every bit counts. I am hopeful that we will reach that $300,000 by October 1st.”

The EKFH said Teck has helped the campaign along the way by spreading the word and matching donations up to $50,000. As well, Teck is using an employee matching program that will match donations up to another $20,000 from its employees.

The Fernie Brewing Company has also been showing its support to the campaign through its “Cheers for Charity” program on right now.

Elk Valley residents currently have to travel to Cranbrook or Alberta to get ultrasound work done.

“This is not ideal as the waitlists are long and having to travel, especially during the winter, can cause unnecessary stress,” said the EKFH. “The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is proud to announce that the Elk Valley Hospital has been approved for a brand new ultrasound service. This is a huge boost for health care in the Elk Valley.”

Ultrasounds can be used on a wide variety of patients, including pregnant people, an elderly person having breathing problems, or a child with abdomen pains, the machine can be used to help diagnose and treat a patient.

Donations to the campaign can be made online, over the phone by calling 250-489-6481, or by mail by to the EKFH at 13 24th Ave N. Cranbrook BC, V1C 3H9.