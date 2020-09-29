Kimberley City Council has made the call to keep the doors to the Aquatic Centre closed until the Provincial Health Officer’s (PHO) orders change.

The City of Kimberley said it took several factors into account, including the rising case numbers in B.C., and ultimately, the layout of the facility does not make reopening possible at this time.

“Guidelines set by the PHO, viaSport BC, and the Lifesaving Society significantly reduce the number of people allowed in the facility. With 5 square meters of space required per person out of the water, and 7 square meters required when in the water, the lobby, change rooms, shower facilities, pool deck, and the pool itself make physical distancing requirements very difficult,” said the City.

As well, guidelines state that traditional swimming lessons, group programming, physiotherapy sessions and social swimming are not feasible. On top of that, children under 16 must be accompanied in the water by an adult, and the hot tub and steam room are unable to open. Every patron is required to shower prior to entering and exiting the water.

Kimberley said the regulations make timing sessions challenging, hen factoring in the limited access to showers, cleaning time between sessions and anticipated line-ups.

The City also addressed the issue of taxes required to run the Aquatic Centre.

“Residents who are concerned about the amount of parcel tax they paid for the facility in 2020 can be assured that any operating surplus realized in relation to the facility closure will result in a corresponding reduction to the 2021 Aquatic Centre Parcel Tax levy,” said the City of Kimberley.

Kimberley said Council understands the physical and mental benefits of swimming, but they are not willing to put its most vulnerable populations at risk as COVID-19 cases rise across the province.

The Aquatic Centre originally closed on March 16th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Kimberley’s Civic Centre re-opened for ice time and access to its walking track.

More: Kimberley set to reopen Civic Centre (Sept. 17, 2020)