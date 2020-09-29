The City of Kimberley is notifying residents that it will begin flushing its water lines around mid-October.

The City said it flushes the lines once a year to ensure the community has the best water quality possible and maintain its Water Distribution System.

Kimberley will begin flushing hydrants in the Ski Hill area before making its way through the city from north to south.

Work is expected to begin in the second week of October and continue for up to five weeks.

The City said some may see discolouration in the water while the process is underway, but is not a concern to public health.

Residents are advised to turn on their outside or bathtub faucet until the water clears up.