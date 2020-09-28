The City of Fernie has issued a Water Quality Advisory as the community’s water has dropped to “Fair.”

Fernie said the Advisory was issued in response to increased turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water supply.

“While the associated health risks are minimal, the City of Fernie and Interior Health recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice,” said the City of Fernie.

For those at-risk populations, water should be boiled for at least one minute if it is intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice or juice or brushing teeth.

The City said it will notify the public once it is able to lift the Advisory.