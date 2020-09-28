Across B.C., health authorities have reported 267 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of active cases up to 1,302 across the province.

Breaking down the case numbers further:

Friday to Saturday: 68.

Saturday to Sunday: 125.

Sunday to Monday: 74.

The weekend’s new cases bring B.C. to a total of 8,908 infections since the virus was first detected in the province, while 7,347 people have fully recovered to date.

So far, the Interior Health region has reported a total of 531 cases, most of which have been in the Okanagan. 33 infections have been confirmed in the East Kootenay region to date, with eight new cases reported between September 11th and 24th.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said three deaths were attributed to the illness over the weekend, as 233 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 so far.

Henry offered a reminder of how daily case numbers can be brought down as case numbers are rising across Canada and around the world.

“Contact tracing has shown that the main source of COVID-19 transmission in British Columbia continues to be through events where we’re socializing with others,” said Henry. “Through the choices we make, we can control the course of the pandemic as we’re moving into the fall. Whether the curve goes up, stays the same or goes down, relies on us.”

Henry added that she recommends being cautious about social interaction to slow the spread of the virus ahead of flu season.

“I’m asking you to travel less, to see fewer people, to stay with your household, and your safe six. You can connect with the other important people in your life virtually,” explained Henry. “You can make a difference by making these safe choices in how you interact with others.”