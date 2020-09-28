All three of B.C.’s major political parties have solidified their local candidates in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke for the upcoming election.

The most significant candidate announcement came over the weekend as the BC NDP announced that Wayne Stetski, the former Member of Parliament for Kootenay-Columbia and the former Mayor of Cranbrook would be running for the party. BC Liberal incumbent Tom Shypitka is running again in the riding, while the BC Greens chose Kerri Wall as their candidate in Kootenay East late last week.

In Columbia River-Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok once again running for the BC Liberals as the incumbent. Early on, Revelstoke City Councillor Nicole Cherlet announced she would be running for the BC NDP, while Samson Boyer will run again for the BC Greens following his campaign in 2017.

As of Monday, no other candidates from any of B.C.’s other minor parties have announced they will be running in either local riding.

The deadline for candidates to register with Elections BC is Friday, October 2nd. MyEastKootenayNow.com will have an individual candidate profile for each and every candidate running in Kootenay East and Columbia River-Revelstoke which will be published over the coming days.

Election day is Saturday, October 24th.

