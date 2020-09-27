My Community Now Almost Maine. Cranbrook Community Theatre SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff September 27, 2020 Almost-Maine-Jimmie-and-Sandrene-Cranbrook-Community-Theatre. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow) Sunday Matinee performance of “Almost Maine.” Interviews with Sandrene and Jimmie from the presentation. Notice they rehearsals are done outside to comply with pandemic protocol. Well done everyone! https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/amaine-man-1.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/amaine-woman-1.mp3