Go By Bike Week 2020 September 28th – October 4th. Dennis Walker, staff September 27, 2020 Go-By-Bike-Week-2-day-FM-bike-stall-Downtown-Cranbrook. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) GoByBike September 28 – October 4, 2020 & join the movement! Register for GoByBike to get and fit, have fun & WIN prizes! Whether you are a solo rider or riding with a team, simply log your trips and be eligible to win prizes! COVID-19 & GoByBike: our priority is for the enjoyment, health, and safety of anyone participating in GoByBike (Sept. 28 – Oct. 4). Please follow the COVID-19 Provincial Health Officer guidelines and protocols, as well as any local municipal guidelines in your community. (gobybike.ca)