Flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs on May 31st, 2020. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, Facebook)

Residents and business owners are reminded that Monday, September 28th is the deadline to apply for Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) to help recover from this year’s flooding.

“We are encouraging eligible applicants who sustained uninsurable losses due to damage as a result of flooding or debris flows between May 18th and June 1st to submit an application to Emergency Management BC,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek.

According to the RDEK, applications must be submitted by Monday to be considered. Evaluators will contact eligible applicants to discuss the DFA program requirements and set up an on-site assessment.

A number of criteria need to be met before the assistance can be given, however:

Claims may be made in more than one category, for example, homeowners and farm owners.

Homeowners residential tenants must show that the home is their principal residence.

Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items, and recreational items, like bicycles, are not eligible for assistance.

Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate it is their primary source of income. Owners of damaged rental property must apply and qualify as a small business.

Assistance for each claim will cover 80% of the eligible damage between $1,000 and $300,000.

The RDEK said application forms can be found on its website or by calling 1-888-478-7335.