Cranbrook residents are asked to keep an eye out for a red pickup truck, believed to be stolen.

Cranbrook RCMP said the 2007 Ford Ranger was taken sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

It may still have B.C. license plate 0259KL.

Police are asking the public not to approach the truck if it is seen. Residents are instead encouraged to call the local detachment or 9-1-1 and let law enforcement take care of the situation.