While the CP Holiday Train may not be on the tracks, they will still be donating to local food banks and holding a virtual concert instead.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Pacific (CP) made the decision to take the Holiday Train off the tracks for 2020.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is our honour to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert.”

CP said their modified programming hopes to draw attention to food security issues while continuing to ensure strong donations to all food banks across the country.

The CP Holiday Train was first launched in 1999 and has since travelled across Canada and the northern United States raising money, collecting food, and raising awareness to the needs of food banks in communities. CP said in their first 21 years, $17.8-million has been raised and 4.8-million pounds of food has been donated.

For the safety of the public and all of those involved with COVID-19, the CP will instead hold a virtual benefit concert, with more details about the event to be released closer to the Christmas season.

“We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so,” said Creel.

CP said they fully intend on resuming the Holiday Train’s annual tour in 2021.