The Southeast Fire Centre will officially lift the ban on Category 2 burns at 1 p.m. on Friday throughout its jurisdiction.

According to the Southeast Fire Centre, the ban was rescinded because of the decreased wildfire risk.

Activities that will be allowed once again as of Friday afternoon include:

Burning waste, slash or other materials .

Concurrently burning one or two piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide.

Burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

The use of fireworks.

The use of exploding binary targets.

The use of air curtain burners.

The use of sky lanterns.

The use of burn barrels or burn cages.

Residents are asked to follow a number of precautions to stay safe around any Category 2 open burns, including:

Follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

Check the local venting index. Venting index information is available by calling 1 888 281-2992 or visiting here

At least one person equipped with a firefighting hand tool must monitor the fire at all times.

Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly, and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

Category 3 open burns will still be banned through the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, however, until otherwise noted.

Violations of any fire bans can result in a hefty fine.

“Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $100,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of the resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire,” said the Southeast Fire Centre.