The BC Conservation Officer Service is asking for information that may lead to finding the person, or people, responsible for illegally harvesting a bull moose in the Gold Creek area.

The COS said the moose was killed between the 1 km and 14 km mark of Gold Creek Road and Joseph Mountain Road.

The BCCOS is asking for any information from people who may have seen any individuals or vehicles in the area between 6:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19th.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.