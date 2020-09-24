Only one small power outage is currently affecting customers in Canal Flats, but properties in and around Windermere, Fairmont Hot Springs, Skookumchuk, and Ta Ta Creek were without power Thursday morning.

Nearly 1,300 customers were left in the dark in the Columbia Valley, as power first went out around 4:30 am. Those customers included properties in and around Windermere and Fairmont Hot Springs. Power was restored as of 7:30 am by BC Hydro crews as they continue to investigate the exact cause of the outage.

Meanwhile, a reported transmission circuit failure was to blame for another outage affecting 876 customers and around the Skookumchuk corridor of Highway 93/95, as well as some properties along Highway 95A near Ta Ta Creek. That outage has also been restored as of 8:45 am.

The only active outage is impacting 28 customers just east of Canal Flats. BC Hydro said a fire is to blame for that minor outage but crews are on-site and should restore power later Thursday morning.