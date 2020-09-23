The Regional District of East Kootenay is set to receive a portion of a $3.4-million investment from the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

According to the B.C. Government, the RDEK will receive $25,000 for the East Kootenay Emergency Program’s Indigenous Cultural Awareness training.

“The Province will continue to support our communities as we work to keep British Columbians prepared from the threat of emergencies,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports the projects that municipalities and First Nations have identified as necessary to keep their communities safe, so it’s an excellent example of how we are effectively working together to improve public safety and resilience throughout B.C.”

The Province added that the CEPF is meant to enhance the resiliency of local governments, indigenous communities and their residents.

Recent approved funding includes $690,000 for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training and up to $2.8 million for flood risk assessments, mapping and mitigation planning.

“We learned many lessons during the unprecedented wildfire and flooding seasons in 2017 and 2018, including the importance of working together to improve emergency services for First Nations communities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “We’ve worked hard as a government to make sure communities are prepared for emergencies, and this funding has been a key part of that effort.”

The cultural safety and humility stream of funding from the CEPF supports applicants to provide emergency management personnel with training to more effectively partner with Indigenous communities during emergencies.

“This includes increasing opportunities to educate emergency management personnel, emergency management professionals in training, and others working in the emergency management system on the history of Indigenous peoples, as well as the concepts of cultural safety, cultural humility and its importance to Indigenous peoples,” said the Province.

Meanwhile, flood assessment funding has yet to be allocated to communities around B.C.

“The current funding for flood-risk assessments, mapping and mitigation planning will be released to communities that have highly ranked projects from the most recent intake that was oversubscribed. The funding for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training has already been allocated to communities,” said the BC Government.

A total of 21 proposals for Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training were accepted, these include: