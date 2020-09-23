A small kitchenette fire broke out in one of the hotel rooms at the Sandman Inn in Cranbrook on Monday, prompting a quick response.

“The call was received at 10:29 am and six firefighters responded,” said the City of Cranbrook. “Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had been extinguished due to the quick efforts of hotel staff and the room guest.”

According to the City, there was minimal damage to the suite, and no one was injured.

“Firefighters ensured the fire was completely out and ventilated the building.”

As a result of the fire, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Service is reminding the public that kitchen and cooking-related fires are the most common types of fires to occur in one’s home.

“Keep anything flammable away from your stovetop and do not leave what your cooking unattended. Turn off the stove if you must leave, even for a short time.”

The fire is not expected to cause any major interruptions to service at the Sandman Inn.