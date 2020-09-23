1st place in the Kootenay Pro Tour’s 2020 Championship goes to Radium Golf Group’s Jeff Wiggins, who carded a 69-71 (-3) to win $1200. 1 stroke back 71-70 (-2) was Trevor Simkins of Bootleg Gap Golf who won $950 for his efforts. Finishing 3rd was Fairmont Hot Springs Resort’s Jeremy Johnson 74-73 (+4) who took home $750. Special shout out to KPT Commissioner and Copper Point Head Professional Scott McClain who aced the 15th hole today on his home track.