We now know what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be talking about during his prime time televised address on Wednesday.

An update from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau will be addressing Canadians, “on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus.”

Trudeau will also give a summary of the government’s plans in the Throne Speech to fight the virus and build Canada’s economic recovery.

The address is set for Wednesday at 4:30 pm MT. Broadcasters have been asked to make time available for Trudeau and his address to the country.