The City of Kimberley is asking residents to give their thoughts on active transportation in the community.

The City said it launched a new public engagement website to gather feedback on how people want to get around the community.

The website provides visitors with an explanation of active transportation and the process the City will take to develop this plan. Users may comment on specific locations in Kimberley where they would like to see active transportation infrastructure or where it may cause issues, answer questions about what active transportation means to you and provide input on the project’s vision and goals.

“Input from community members is essential for development of this Active Transportation Plan,” said Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning and Sustainability. “Although this is an infrastructure plan, it really is about planning for people and prioritizing how they can move around the community so that it is in top shape for all ages and abilities, all year round. We know that more people will use active forms of transportation if they have safe ways to do so. We want to help make that happen.”

The City said it received funding from the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Active Transportation Network Planning Program to help the plan develop.

“Ultimately, the plan will guide Council and staff in decision-making about how to make the City more accessible through human-powered modes of transportation,” said the City of Kimberley.

Residents have until October 2nd to take part in the discussion and give their feedback online, or with paper copies available at City Hall.