After it was stolen over a month ago, Columbia Valley RCMP recovered a Chevrolet pickup truck in Windermere on Thursday.

RCMP said an officer saw a man and woman sitting in the black truck in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Highway 93/95.

“The pickup caught the officer’s attention because it appeared to have been crudely spray-painted,” said COlumbia Valley RCMP.

Further investigation into the vehicle revealed that it had been reported as stolen out of Cranbrook on August 8th.

The man and woman were both arrested for possession of stolen property.

Police said the two have since been releaces and will appear in court at a later date.