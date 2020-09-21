Work is well underway to construct an access road to the facility, as well as installing underground servicing. It’s anticipated that building’s construction will begin in November. The new access road will extend from College Way to the east and to the north of the building site, providing access to the new student housing.

The 100-bed student housing facility will consist of five three-story cottage-style five-plex buildings. All of the housing will be located on the east end of the College of the Rockies, nearby the current Purcell House student housing building. * Original story* https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/1781/college-of-the-rockies-breaks-ground-on-new-student-housing/