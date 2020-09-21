Sports groups across B.C. facing the risk of closing can apply to receive part of $1.5-million from the Provincial Government’s Local Sport Relief Fund to help cover operating costs.

The B.C. Government said many local sports organizations are seeing an absence of registration fees, event revenues and sponsorships and are now facing extreme financial pressure and risk of insolvency. It added that the sports community have felt a profound effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and without support, many will be left with reduced access.

“For many athletes and families, local sport organizations provide the important physical, mental and social benefits sports offer, which we need more than ever,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “This funding will help local organizations so they can continue to support children, families and our communities with healthy activities.”

According to the Province, funding will help sports clubs withstand the impacts of the pandemic by paying bills, society dues, salaries and/or maintenance fees, helping them to plan for an eventual full return to sport. Organizations across the province can apply until October 16th.

“COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on local non-profit sport organizations, resulting in a great number being at risk of disappearing,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO, viaSport. “As sport begins to safely return to communities, this funding will help maintain the viability of these organizations and retain the opportunities they have worked so hard to create for British Columbians.”

The B.C. Government said the program seeks to ensure opportunities stay open for the province’s urban, rural and remote communities, as well as under-represented populations, such as Indigenous peoples, girls and women, low-income individuals, people with disabilities and newcomers, all of whom are disproportionally impacted by a reduction in physical activity opportunities as a result of COVID-19.

“This financial support from the provincial government for local sport organizations is really huge during these volatile times. The support will help our club, Kamloops Classic Swimming, continue ‘developing good citizens one stroke at a time,’ which is our mantra,” said Brad Dalke, head coach, Kamloops Classic Swimming. “It will ensure our staff can continue working with our athletes, ages six to 23, to maintain healthy, balanced lifestyles and good mental health in these unusual times.”