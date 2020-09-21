The City of Cranbrook said a large water main break is reducing traffic on 24th Avenue North to a single-lane on Monday, while water service is also being impacted.

According to the City, water will be shut off to the localized area and is expected to remain off the majority of the day Monday.

“The water shutoff is not expected to impact Steeples School,” said the City of Cranbrook. “Water crews with Public Works and Fortis BC will be overseeing the repair work.”

The repairs will be undertaken between 7th and 8th Street North along 24th Avenue, potentially leading to intermittent closures.

“Drivers are asked to please detour around the area as much as possible while this work is being done today.”

The City said that due to the work on the water system, some properties may see discoloured water once service is restored. Cranbrook said the discoloured water is not a health concern, but that people need to simply run their cold water tap until the water once again runs clear.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those impacted by this break and road closure,” said the City. “We will work as quickly as possible to restore all services to our residents.”