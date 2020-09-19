My Community Now World Clean Up Day, East Kootenay 2020 SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff September 19, 2020 World-Clean-Up-Day-which-included-planting-tree-seedlings-at-Idlewild-Lake ( Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) World Clean Up Day included groups like JCI Kootenay, College of the Rockies Lady Avalanche Volleyball Team, Sunrise Rotary, Columbia Outdoor School and the City of Cranbrook with families pitching in together cleaning up Mark Creek in Kimberley and Joseph Creek in Cranbrook. Planting of seedlings as well at Idlewild Lake. Interviews below photos and videos. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/World-Clean-up-day-AVALANCHE-video.mp4 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/World-Clean-up-day-IDLEWILD-VIDEO.mp4 Todd and Finn, Columbia Outdoor School Interview below. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/world-clean-up-day.mp3 Lynnette Wray and family Sunrise Rotary commenting on World Clean Up Day. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/world-clean-up-lynnette-ray.mp3 Rosie, Lady Avalanche Volleyball Team. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/world-clean-up-day-avalanche.mp3