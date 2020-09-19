World Clean Up Day included groups like JCI Kootenay, College of the Rockies Lady Avalanche Volleyball Team, Sunrise Rotary, Columbia Outdoor School and the City of Cranbrook with families pitching in together cleaning up Mark Creek in Kimberley and Joseph Creek in Cranbrook. Planting of seedlings as well at Idlewild Lake. Interviews below photos and videos.

Todd and Finn, Columbia Outdoor School Interview below.

Lynnette Wray and family Sunrise Rotary commenting on World Clean Up Day.

Rosie, Lady Avalanche Volleyball Team.