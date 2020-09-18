Electoral Area A Director Mike Sosnowski and members of his Electoral Area A Advisory Commission present East Kootenay Foundation for Health Executive Director Brenna Baker with a $20,000 donation to the EKFH Below the Surface Campaign. Joe Caravetta (Electoral Area A Advisory Commission), Area A Director Mike Sosnowski (RDEK), Executive Director Brenna Baker (East Kootenay Foundation for Health), Karen Alexander (Electoral Area A Advisory Commission), Dan Savage (Electoral Area A Advisory Commission). (Supplied by the RDEK)

A $20,000 grant from the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has brought the East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) closer to its goal of buying an ultrasound for Elk Valley residents.

The funding was given to the EKFH from the RDEK Electoral Area A Discretionary Grant in Aid account.

The EKFH launched a campaign named “Beneath the Surface,” with the goal of raising $300,000 to purchase the equipment, renovate the room, and buy the machine itself.

“Currently residents of the Elk Valley have to travel to Cranbrook or Alberta to get an ultrasound done, and it goes without saying that having an at-home option will not only make it faster and more convenient for Elk Valley residents needing an ultrasound, it will also make it much safer, particularly during the winter months,” said Mike Sosnowski, Electoral Area A Director. “Aside from contributing to such an important campaign in our community, I am excited to announce that this donation will also lead to a greater fundraising total as Teck has agreed to match up to $50,000 for all business and community donations made prior to September 30th, 2020.”

The RDEK said its contribution to the campaign will bring donations from the community and businesses up to $50,000.

Donations can be made to the EKFH Beneath the Surface campaign by mail, over the phone at 250-489-6481, or online.

More: EKFH launches fundraiser for ultrasound in Elk Valley Hospital (Aug 11, 2020)