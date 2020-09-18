News Canada and U.S. border to remain closed until at least October 21st SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff September 18, 2020 Canada Flag sourced from Pexels. The U.S. and Canada border will remain closed until at least October 21st in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the move on Twitter Friday morning by announcing the border closure extension, which was set to expire September 21st. The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to “discretionary” travel like vacations and shopping trips since mid-March, it does not cover trade or travel by air. The agreement has been extended on a monthly basis.