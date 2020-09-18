My Community NowUncategorized Brad Lukowich ahead of Stanley Cup Final SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff September 18, 2020 Brad-Lukowich-played-for-both-Tampa-Bay-and-Dallas-NHL (MyEastKootenayNow.com) Cranbrook born and raised, Brad Lukowich during his NHL career played for both Tampa Bay and Dallas and spoke to us live from Prosper Texas ahead of the Stanley Cup final between the Lightning and Stars. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Brad-Lukowich-from-Prosper-Texas.mp3