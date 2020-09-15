The City of Kimberley will be making a few upgrades to the Lois Creek Rink and Swan Avenue outdoor rink in preparation for winter.

The City said it will be replacing the old chain link fencing with safety netting, rebuilding arena boards, painting and sealing cracks on the playing surfaces at Lois Creek Rink in Townsite.

“We want to provide people with lots of options for outdoor play as we know that’s the safest place to recreate. The rinks will be good options for getting outside”, said Brett Clark, Manager of Parks and Facilities. “We will put a call out later in the fall for volunteers to help support rink maintenance. Watch for that announcement coming soon.”

Maintenance will also begin on the Swan Avenue rink, where new safety netting will be installed to keep play equipment away from the main road and nearby houses.