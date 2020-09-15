The Kimberley Dynamiters saluting the fans at centre ice following their Game 5 victory over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kimberley Civic Centre. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters)

The KIJHL’s Kimberley Dynamiters are desperately in need of billet homes for their players, noting that without billets, their season won’t be able to move forward.

“We are in need of nine beds in order for this season to proceed,” said the Dynamiters.

“With our main camp this coming weekend, we are asking everyone, that if you have a spare room, please help the Dynamiters out and billet a player.”

According to the team, all COVID-19 protocols will be followed by the organization as laid out by both the team and the KIJHL.

The deadline for billet applications is Wednesday, September 16th, but those interested must reach out immediately.

“Please contact Karrie at 250-427-6525 or email hallck@shaw.ca by Tuesday evening for more information,” said the Dynamiters.