B.C. health authorities have reported 317 new COVID-19 infections since Friday, bringing active cases up to 1,594 as of Monday, September 14th.

Breaking down the case numbers further:

Friday to Saturday: 137.

Saturday to Sunday: 119.

Sunday to Monday: 61.

To date, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said B.C. has seen a total of 7,279 cases of the virus, with 5,446 recoveries around the province.

Meanwhile, the Interior Health region has reported a total of 473 cases to date, a majority of which have been in the Okanagan.

The East Kootenay, however, has reported a total of 23 cases, with none added between August 28th to September 10th.

Six more people have died from the virus since Friday. COVID-19 has been attributed to 219 deaths across the province.

Recent smokey conditions across southern B.C. has prompted Dr. Henry to ask people to monitor their symptoms, as smoke inhalation can have some similarities to COVID-19.

“Things like dry cough, runny eyes and irritation, those can be associated both with smoke inhalation and with COVID. There are things that are not as likely to be caused by wildfire smoke, anything like fever, chills, aches and a productive cough,” explained Henry.

Residents have once again been reminded to avoid gatherings as much as possible, and maintain physical distancing while maintaining social contact with others. Henry recommended keeping group sizes to six or less to protect yourself and others.

“People can easily and inadvertently spread this virus to people they are closest to. We have seen this in recent community and workplace exposures, and tragically, we have seen it when we’ve had celebrations,” said Henry.