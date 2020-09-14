Cranbrook RCMP has launched an investigation into the suspicious death of a 55-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Police said the Cranbrook Detachment received a call at about 8 a.m. from BC Emergency Services to respond to a cardiac arrest at a residence on the 100-block of 7th Avenue South.

Officers were notified of the man’s passing once they arrived on the scene.

The Cranbrook Crime Reduction Unit made an arrest due to the suspicious circumstances of the man’s death. Police said the individual is still in police custody.

“Through diligent work, investigators have identified a person of interest, who is presently in custody as the investigation continues,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Cranbrook RCMP believe that the person of interest and the victim were known to each other. As such, the incident is believed to be isolated and RCMP would like to assure the public that they are not at risk.”

The BC Coroners Service has launched its own independent investigation into the incident to see if they can determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone that may have information about the situation os asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489- 3471 or Crimestoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS (8477) or canadiancrimestoppers.org