BC Premier John Horgan. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Ashley Roberts, staff
September 11, 2020

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan

We touched on a number of topics including:

Is BC ready for a potential second wave of COVID-19 with flu season around the corner
The possibility of a fall election
Getting front line workers their pandemic pay
The BC Government pushing back on Transport Canada following a rule regarding residents on Ferries
Recent outbreaks along Indigenous communities including the Tla'Amen First Nation near Powell River
The status of both the BCHL and WHL seasons