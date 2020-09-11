Volunteers standing near the newly completed fountain as part of Phase 2 of the CPR Train Restoration Project. (Supplied by the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club)

The Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club has put the finishing touches on a fountain included in Phase 2 of its CPR Train Restoration Project.

The Sunrise Rotary Club said its club members worked alongside the City of Cranbrook to install the fountain.

“We really appreciate the in-kind support from the City of Cranbrook and their staff, they were fabulous to work with,” said Lynnette Wray, president of the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club. “It was a great volunteer opportunity for our club members to help move the rocks into the area around the fountain.”

The fountain was installed in front of the stationary train engine at the intersection of Kins Street and Van Horne Street South.

Funding from the project came from a number of sources, including Columbia Basin Trust, Cranbrook Arches Society, the Rotary Club and fundraising through the local club.

Wray said the project fills two functions in the community.

“It is heritage preservation in terms of the work we’ve done on the train engine itself, which is such an important part of our history,” explained Wray. “It’s also a community beautification project. We hope people enjoy this site and it becomes a place where people want to take pictures. It’s just another way we can make our community welcoming.”

The next step for the project will be moving into the third and final phase.

“We have some additional landscaping that we would like to do in terms of shrubs and plants and whatnot. We also look forward to having a paved path to the parking lot, which will improve accessibility,” said Wray.