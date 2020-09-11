Groups or organizations seeking funding for local conservation projects in the Columbia Valley can now apply to the Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP).

The proposals will be under the Columbia Valley Local Conservation Fund (CVLCF), as the KCP will be administering the funding on behalf of the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK).

“The Columbia Valley Local Conservation Fund is an excellent resource for organizations that need help funding local projects that support fish and wildlife habitat, water quality, and other conservation values in the region,” said Juliet Craig, KCP Program Manager.

In 2020, eight projects successfully received funding from the CVLCF:

Columbia Lake Stewardship Society Lake monitoring on Columbia Lake

Lake Windermere Ambassadors Lake monitoring on Lake Windermere

East Kootenay Invasive Species Society Treatment of the noxious weed Leafy Spurge

Nature Conservancy of Canada Forest restoration of the Luxor Linkage Conservation Area

Windermere District Farmers’ Institute through Farmland Advantage program Conservation and enhancement of critical habitat on agricultural lands

Calgary Zoo Ongoing re-introduction of the endangered northern leopard frog to the Brisco wetlands

Columbia Wetlands Stewardship Partners Biodiversity conservation of the Columbia Wetlands

Wildsight Golden through Columbia Valley Swallow Project Conservation of endangered swallows



Since 2009, 75 projects have received more than $1.8-million in funding from the CVLCF, helping leverage an additional $17-million in funding to complete those various projects.

A dedicated fund that provides financial support each year, the CVLCF said their new community conservation model is the first of its kind in Canada in helping conserve and restore the Columbia Valley’s world-renowned natural surroundings, which is being duplicated across British Columbia and elsewhere.

“Community groups and associations can partner with an eligible non-profit to qualify. If you have a project idea, it is highly recommended that you contact the KCP Program Manager prior to submitting an application to discuss your project idea,” said the Kootenay Conservation Program.

The deadline for 2021 applications is 4:30 pm on October 30, 2020. The KCP said Technical Review Committee will then look at the project proposals and make recommendations to the RDEK for final funding approval.

Anyone group of organizations with further questions is asked to contact Juliet Craig, KCP Program Manager, at juliet@kootenayconservation.ca or at 250-352-2260.