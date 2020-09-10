A broken water valve stemming from the Innes Avenue water main installation in Cranbrook will cause an outage in water services between 8th Street South and Wattsville Road on Thursday Afternoon.

The City of Cranbrook said crews are working to make the repair as quickly as possible, but service may not be restored until late afternoon or early evening.

When the water lines are back up and running, residents may notice some discolouration, as sediment gets kicked up.

“This is not a health issue. Please run your cold water tap until your water runs clear,” said the City.

Innes Avenue will remain closed to all through traffic until the installation is completed, which is expected to wrap up late Friday.

Local access to the road is still available, and drivers are asked to obey all signage and directions provided by workers.

“The City of Cranbrook apologizes to all residents and water customers affected by this issue. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this work and these repairs are made,” said Cranbrook.