The Evacuation ORDER for five properties in proximity to the 7,937-hectare Doctor Creek Wildfire has now been downgraded to an Evacuation ALERT by the Regional District of East Kootenay.

Following the downgrade, those on Evacuation ALERT to the north of the Doctor Creek Wildfire are now in the clear, while the five properties to the south remain on ALERT.

“This is a great day and reflects the tireless efforts of the firefighters, pilots, contractors, equipment operators and personnel who’ve been working on the Doctor Creek Fire. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts,” said Loree Duczek, East Kootenay Emergency Management Program Information Officer. “Having said that, residents need to understand that this remains a large and active fire. Those residents who are now on Evacuation Alert, need to stay prepared and ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued.”

Below is an updated map of the Evacuation ALERT area:

The Provincial Area Restriction implemented by the BC Wildfire Service for all Crown Land in the area of the wildfire still remains in effect.

“We recognize this area is a popular one for recreationalists and hunters; however, it is critically important that people respect the Area Restriction and stay out of the affected area,” said Duczek. “This remains an active fire and the restriction is in place to keep us all safe and to allow the crews to work safely.”

Below is a map of the active Area Restriction:

As of Thursday morning, the Doctor Creek Wildfire is still mapped at 7,937-hectares.

“On the northern flank crews continue to extinguish hot spots and patrol the area within 100 feet of the fire perimeter with a focus on the northwest corner,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Where no longer required, gear is being demobilized from the northern and eastern flank.”

Despite the fire’s large size, nearly 80 square kilometres, the BC Wildfire Service said no structures are being threatened by the blaze, which originally sparked back on Tuesday, August 18th from a suspected lightning strike.

“Structure protection systems are being removed over the coming days where they are no longer required.”

183 firefighters, nine pieces of heavy equipment, and five helicopters are continuing their response to the first as of Thursday.

“We are tremendously fortunate to have such incredible resources dedicated to this fire and want to again extend our thanks to the BC Wildfire Service and their crews for their efforts,” added Duczek.