On September 16th and 17th, the Regional District of East Kootenay will allow residents to review the draft of its Steamboat Jubilee Mountain Official Community Plan (OCP).

The plan will cover the communities of Wilmer, Edgewater, Brisco, Spillimacheen, Dry Gulch, Radium Resort, and Spur Valley.

“Running an Official Community Plan process during a pandemic has pushed back our timelines a bit, but staff has been working hard on the plan for several months and we are excited to be at the point where we can share the draft OCP with residents,” said Electoral Area G Director Gerry Wilkie.

Locals can attend the open houses at Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday.

The RDEK said the informal drop-in format of the event will attempt to ensure all residents have the opportunity to attend and take a look at the draft OCP.

Information at all open house time slots will be identical, so residents may attend at a time that is most convenient for them.

“There will not be a formal staff presentation but staff will be available for any questions people may have,” explained Wilkie.

Safety precautions such as social distancing and limiting the number of residents within the meeting at one time will be in place.

The RDEK said visitors may be asked to wait outside if the meeting room has reached the capacity, as the events will adhere to physical distancing.

The draft OCP, relevant maps and copies of the poster boards from the open house will be posted on the project page on the RDEK’s website by September 21st along with the links to the public comment forms. The public will be able to provide input on the draft until October 19th.

According to the RDEK, consultations will mostly be held online, but those who do not have access to a computer and would like to get copies of the draft and provide feedback can contact Michele Bates at 1-888-478-7335.