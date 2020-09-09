National NewsNews Ottawa investing in first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff September 9, 2020 (Image supplied by CPAC). The federal government is investing in the first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the $221-million fund Wednesday morning. The fund will help to support black entrepreneurs access training, up to $250-thousand in business loans and create a Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. The federal government will give $93-million over three years with the rest of the funding coming from Canada’s banks. Trudeau says the new program will help Black business people overcome longstanding discrimination and systemic racism. ***With files from Wendy Gray