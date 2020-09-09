Mike Nelson has been hired as the new Equipment Manager and Trainer of the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks entering the 2020/21 season. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks have added to their staff by hiring Cranbrook local Mike Nelson.

Studying Kinesiology at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook and at the University of Lethbridge, the Bucks said Nelson brings five years of experience as an assistant equipment manager in the WHL.

“I’m excited to be part of a great organization in the BCHL,” said Nelson. “I’m looking forward to making a contribution to the success of the Bucks and use my knowledge and experience to bring a professional atmosphere for each player every day.”

From Cranbrook, Nelson lives in the city with his two children.

“Mike will be a welcome addition to our staff,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He will be a great fit for our organizational culture and his background will provide our players with a first-class experience.”