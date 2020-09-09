Innes Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, September 9, 2020 until Friday, September 11, 2020. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

Ongoing construction on the Innes Avenue housing project will disrupt traffic this week as crews get set to install a new watermain for the development.

Any local traffic will still be able to gain access to their properties using Innes Avenue, but the general public will not.

The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until Friday, September 11th.

“Please keep clear of the work area unless you live on or access your property via Innes Avenue until further notice,” said the City of Cranbrook. “Please follow and obey all signage in place and any direction provided by workers on the ground.”

Mackay Contracting is starting the construction work on Wednesday and will be working alongside Cranbrook staff to ensure the closure is as shortlived as possible.

“The City of Cranbrook and Mackay Contracting appreciate the patience and understanding of those affected by this project,” added the City.