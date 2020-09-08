News SPECIAL REPORT: Education Minister Rob Fleming talks full-time class return SHARE ON: Ashley Roberts, staff September 8, 2020 (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr) Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming. We touched on a number of topics including: How school districts plan to utilize the 242-million dollars in funding announced by the province What is the plan if an outbreak is declared at a school in BC How will students be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is available The province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it’s not mandatory How to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwell The Ministry of Education’s response to the BC Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scores LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Brendan-Rob-Fleming-Interview-September-8.mp3