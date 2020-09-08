A fundraiser has been launched to help Lori Engler pay for treatment of stage IV pancreatic cancer in Austria. (Supplied by Nikki Bradshaw)

The community has shown its support to help out a local woman in her fight against pancreatic cancer, as the fundraiser has quickly passed the half-way point.

Spokesperson Loree Duczek said Lori Engler, an active community volunteer, has recently been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer, as her friends and family have spearheaded fundraising efforts to help Engler and her family with treatment costs.

“Words alone cannot express how grateful we are to each and everyone who has donated,” said Duczek. “Beyond the financial contributions, the family is also so moved by the messages and words of support and encouragement.”

Upon learning the only treatment options in Canada are chemotherapy, Engler began exploring other options for treatment following her diagnosis and consultation with an oncologist.

Duczek said Engler’s search brought her to a world-renowned doctor in Austria who has expertise in treating pancreatic cancer using advanced integrative immunotherapy treatments combined with hyperthermia and other strategies.

Engler has completed her first week of treatment and is currently in Austria. The five to six-week treatment and expenses will add up to about $150,000, with the possibility of more than one treatment needed over the years, according to Duczek.

“Our focus from the moment Lori received her diagnosis was hope. We thank everyone who has donated to help support Lori’s Fight for Life and hope to see people continue to give what they can as she chooses life and hope,” adds Duczek.

The fundraiser was launched on the crowdfunding website, GoFundMe, on August 21st, and as of September 8th, has raised $50,326 of its $100,000 goal.