The model of e-Bike reportedly stolen in Cranbrook on Sunday, September 6, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is investigating after a Giant Intrigue Full Suspension e-Bike was reportedly stolen over the long weekend.

Police said sometime between 2:50 pm and 4:50 pm on Sunday, September 6th, the bike was stolen from behind Cranbrook’s 10th Avenue South.

“The e-Bike had been chained to a fence by the owner and when she came back the fence had been cut and the bike stolen,” said RCMP.

Anyone that may have information about the theft is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).