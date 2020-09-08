All 17 KIJHL teams participating in the upcoming season had the chance to select Canadian players from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, 100 Mile House Wranglers, and Spokane Braves.

The Nitehawks and Wranglers voluntarily chose to opt-out of the KIJHL season for various reasons, while the Braves were forced to withdraw due to ongoing travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.

Any Canadian players who completed the previous season with Beaver Valley, 100 Mile House, or Spokane were eligible to be selected by the 17 active teams. The dispersal draft was in reverse order of the 2019/20 regular season standings, giving the Osoyoos Coyotes the first overall selection.

Here’s the full results of the KIJHL Dispersal Draft:

KIJHL Dispersal Draft Results 2020