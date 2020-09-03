The search for a missing Wilmer resident ended in tragedy on Thursday with the discovery of his remains.

Police said Martin Baker was last seen on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. when he left to take his pit bull cross, Rusty, out for a walk.

Police launched a search for Baker with the help of Columbia Valley, Kimberley and Cranbrook Search and Rescue.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP said an officer in an aircraft spotted what was later determined to be Baker’s body near Wilmer Lake.

The BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the man’s sudden death.

“Police do not believe that criminality was involved in Martin’s sudden death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the BC RCMP Southeast District. We extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Baker’s family during this difficult time.

Police said Rusty was found in good health, as the dog stayed by Baker’s side until searchers arrived at the scene.