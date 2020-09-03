Unattended fire near Fernie's Cemetery Bypass. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

An unattended fire at the top of Cemetery Bypass saw a response from Fernie Fire Rescue on Wednesday.

The City of Fernie said the department was contacted by a mountain biker, and the flames were snuffed out.

Those who started the fire can face penalties under the B.C. Wildfire Act.

The City is asking anyone with information to contact Fernie Fire Rescue at 250-423-4226.