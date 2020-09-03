A Cranbrook firefighter responding to the devastating blaze Tuesday, September 1, 2020 which fully destroyed the old Legion Hall and Cranbrook's May May Chinese Restaurant. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking any motorists that drove along Highway 3 on Tuesday and captured video footage of the fire that destroyed the old Legion Hall and May May Chinese Restaurant to speak to police.

Assisting Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services on Tuesday, Cranbrook RCMP helped block traffic and secure the scene. The fire completely destroyed both buildings.

MORE: Total loss of two buildings in devastating Cranbrook blaze (Sept. 2, 2020)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and RCMP hopes the dash cam footage will provide assistance.

“Cranbrook RCMP are asking for any video footage on September 1st, 2020, between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm from motorists driving on Cranbrook Street N between 6th Street N and Victoria Avenue,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “We are asking for assistance from the public to provide us with any dash cam or video footage within this time frame to help us with our investigation.”