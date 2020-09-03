Missing Wilmer resident, Martin Baker, and his dog, Rusty. Both were last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd. (Supplied by BCRCMP)

Columbia Valley RCMP is seeking public assistance in the search for a missing Wilmer resident and his dog.

Police said Martin Baker was last seen around 8 a.m on Wednesday, September 2nd when he left to take his dog, a pit bull cross named Rusty, for a walk. Baker usually does not have a set route, but would usually return within an hour.

RCMP said they were contacted around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when Baker did not return.

Baker is described as a 55-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 5’6″ tall and weighing around 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a dark-coloured baseball cap and glasses.

Police said they are concerned for Baker and Rusty’s well-being, as friends and family have said it not in his character for him to be out of contact for so long.

“RCMP has activated Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, a command post was established and a search commenced throughout the evening. The search, which included mutual aid support from Cranbrook SAR and Kimberely SAR, is set to resume this morning (Thursday),” said BCRCMP.

Investigators are looking into a possible sighting of a dog near Bruce Creek Forest Service Road.

Residents are asked to report any further sightings of Rusty or information of Baker’s whereabouts to Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.